Forsyth County Parks & Recreation holding yard sale Saturday, April 17 at Central Park

Forsyth County Parks & Recreation will be holding a community yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. The outdoor event will take place in the parking area of the Central Park Recreation Center.
“The community yard sale is a great opportunity for residents to do some spring cleaning around their house and do some shopping as well,” said Jim Pryor, director of Parks and Recreation. “We are excited to see all people will have to offer.”
Event organizers expect more than 20 vendors selling a variety of household goods, children’s items, tools and more. Admission for shoppers is free.
To receive more information about the Forsyth County Parks & Recreation community yard sale, visit parks.forsythco.com or call (678) 455-8540.
Central Park is at 2300 Keith Bridge Road.