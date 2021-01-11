Forsyth County Schools holds annual spelling bee

Elementary and middle school students from across Forsyth County took part in the school district’s annual spelling bee on Saturday, Jan. 9, at Denmark High School.

According to the district’s website, 31 students participated in the spelling bee, each of them taking away the first-place prize for their respective schools. After 12 rounds of the spelling competition, judges named Nimal Murugan, a student at South Forsyth Middle School, as the overall 2021 FCS Spelling Bee Champion.

Three students were also named as runner-ups in the competition — Sarah Hackett from Little Mill Middle School, Cindy Zhou from Haw Creek Elementary and Tanish Jampala from Lakeside Middle — who won first, second and third runner-up, respectively.

The overall winner and runners-up will move on to participate in the Georgia Association of Educators’ Region 2 Spelling Bee on Feb. 27. Isitha Thanthiriwatte, from Riverwatch Middle School, placed fifth and will serve as an alternate for these students.

Here are the other winners from this year’s spelling bee:

● Mihir Malladi, fifth grader at Big Creek ES

● Saivenkat Chandrapati, fifth grader at Brandywine ES

● Anay Shah, fourth grader at Brookwood ES

● Natalie Gallant, fourth grader at Chattahoochee ES

● Lylah Rice, fifth grader at Chestatee ES

● Sharanya Vats, fifth grader at Coal Mountain ES

● Chrysvel Naces, fifth grader at Cumming ES

● Rishab Tvarlapati, fifth grader at Daves Creek ES

● Cindy Zhou, fifth grader at Haw Creek ES

● Aneesh Gosangari, fifth grader at Johns Creek ES

● Aarna Addicam, fourth grader at Kelly Mill ES

● Alyssa Grovijohn, fifth grader at Mashburn ES

● Katherine Otwell, fifth grader at Matt ES

● Yuval Ram Kandru, fifth grader at Midway ES

● Madison Brown, fifth grader at Poole’s Mill ES

● Caleb Roach, fifth grader at Sawnee ES

● Tejas Varadarajan, fifth grader at Settles Bridge ES

● Hannah Park, fifth grader at Sharon ES

● Sawyer Simpson, fifth grader at Shiloh Point ES

● Khaila Corcimiglia, fifth grader at Silver City ES

● Brayden Tirico, fifth grader at Vickery Creek ES

● Vikram Venkiteswaran, fourth grader at Whitlow ES

● Kushal Maringanti, sixth grader at DeSana MS

● Tanish Jampala, sixth grader at Lakeside MS

● Zanjeet Gulshan, eighth grader at Liberty MS

● Sarah Hackett, seventh grader at Little Mill MS

● Whitney Smith, seventh grader at North Forsyth MS

● Garrett Venable, sixth grader at Otwell MS

● Anderson McKnight, eighth grader at Piney Grove

● Isitha Thanthiriwatte, sixth grader at Riverwatch MS

● Nimal Murugan, sixth grader at South Forsyth MS