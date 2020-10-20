Halcyon hosts first-ever Howloween on Oct. 25 in Forsyth County

If you have a special pup in your life, mark your calendars for Sunday, Oct. 25.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Halcyon is teaming up with Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee, Cherry Street Brewpub, and Unexpected Pooch to bring you a hauntingly heart-warming Halloween you won’t forget.

Howloween at Halcyon is a trick-or-treating event for dogs including a costume contest/parade and prizes, specials, and giveaways. Treats will be available for pick-up at many of the Halcyon shops and restaurants.

The costume contest will be split into two sessions, 1:30 and 3 p.m. Enter the costume contest to win prizes from Unexpected Pooch, treat your pooch to a free puppicino, and pick up some Halcyon dog swag.

Halcyon Forsyth is at 6365 Halcyon Way in Alpharetta.



