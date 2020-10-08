Haunted house opens Friday at the Cumming Fairgrounds

The team behind the Cumming Scare Fair in 2019 is returning on Friday, Oct. 9, as the newly-branded House of Four Scythes.



An estimated 3,500 attendees came to the Cumming Scare Fair last year, which raised money for American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

Jeff Maney — who has organized both events along with his wife, Julia, and Kevin Hopkins — said the attraction will have a manor theme and be held at Horton Hall at the fairgrounds.

The House of Four Scythes’ name is not only a nod to the county, Jeff Maney said, but a unique brand that could hopefully be used for years. He added, “the scythe as the implement of the reaper, the iconography of that in the horror and haunt culture, it just plays well, and it ties it to the community.”

“We struggled trying to come up with a name that was both unique and not too specific as to pigeonhole us into a specific theme,” Jeff Maney said. “Of course, the long view is to do this year after year after year.”



