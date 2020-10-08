Haunted house opens Friday at the Cumming Fairgrounds

The team behind the Cumming Scare Fair in 2019 is returning on Friday, Oct. 9, as the newly-branded House of Four Scythes.
An estimated 3,500 attendees came to the Cumming Scare Fair last year, which raised money for American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
Jeff Maney — who has organized both events along with his wife, Julia, and Kevin Hopkins — said the attraction will have a manor theme and be held at Horton Hall at the fairgrounds.
The House of Four Scythes’ name is not only a nod to the county, Jeff Maney said, but a unique brand that could hopefully be used for years. He added, “the scythe as the implement of the reaper, the iconography of that in the horror and haunt culture, it just plays well, and it ties it to the community.”
“We struggled trying to come up with a name that was both unique and not too specific as to pigeonhole us into a specific theme,” Jeff Maney said. “Of course, the long view is to do this year after year after year.”
There will also be a “clown circus maze attraction.”
A team of volunteers has been working on the structure for months.
“We could not pull it off without the awesome team of volunteers that we have. We are grateful for everyone’s help,” Julia Maney said.
To both keep customers safe people can purchase tickets for set time periods to avoid long lines.
“You go online, you buy your ticket … in 15-minute increment slots. When it’s your turn to come in, you come in and you’re in a corral with just your group… and we’ll have six to eight corrals up from to stand in and be socially distant before you come into the haunt itself,” Hopkins said.
“We’ve known, being in the haunted house industry, that the area has been ripe for a while for a well-done haunted house, and I think last year kind of proved that this community really wants somewhere to go in October for a haunted experience that they don’t have to drive out to the surrounding areas,” Hopkins said. “I think benefitting the American Cancer Society is a big benefit for a lot of people also.”
The haunted house will be held Oct. 9-10, Oct. 16-17, Oct 23-24 and 30-31.
For more information, and to purchase tickets in advance, visit fourscytheshaunt.com or visit them on Facebook at Four Scythes Haunted Attraction.
House of Four Scythes is located at Horton Hall in the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming GA 30040.