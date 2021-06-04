Here are some activities, camps for kids this summer

As summer kicks off, here are some fun ideas for families to explore together. Check out these activities and camps for children of all ages in Forsyth County.





City of Cumming Summer Camps

School’s out for summer, and the Cumming Recreation and Parks Department has some summer camp options for kids of all ages, interests and abilities.

The summer programs offer camps for lovers of sports, art, dance, horseback riding, gymnastics cheerleading, and more.

There is also a Camp Cool Kids & Teens, designed for kids with special needs.

Camp registration opened in May, but there are still plenty of opportunities available for fun this summer.

For more information about the Cumming Recreation & Parks Department, click here.





Aquatic Center Offers Camps for Water Lovers

The Cumming Aquatic Center offers two summer camp options:

Sharks and Mermaids Camp: Dive into a week of ocean themed crafts, fitness activities and plenty of time for pool exploration.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 7-11, 14-18, 21-25, June 28 to July 2, July 5-9, 19-23, 26-30. Designed for ages 5 to 10 years old.

Junior Lifeguard Camp: This program provides the foundation for lifeguarding and life skills, including prevention of aquatic accidents, fitness and swimming skills, response to emergency situations, leadership skills and professionalism as a lifeguard.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7-11, 21-25, July 5-9, 26-30. Designed for ages 11 to 14 years old.

Click here to register for either of these camp programs.

Visit Sawnee Mountain Preserve

The Sawnee Mountain Preserve is 963 acres with hiking trails, Indian Seats, a tree canopy classroom, playground, two picnic pavilions, climbing area, amphitheater and visitor center. The trails and visitor center are open daily.

The Indian Seats are a natural rock formation at the top of the trail system that offer beautiful views of the North Georgia mountains. Visitors can wander past abandoned gold mines and venture up the mountain on the Indian Seats Trail. This is the perfect location for family photographs, particularly during the fall leaf season. Interpretive signs are located along the trail for visitors to learn about the natural and cultural history of the area.

The Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitor Center hours are from 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Admission and parking are free.

Splash Pad

The Old Atlanta Park, at 810 Nichols Road in Suwanee, has a splash pad that is open for the summer.

A family pass for the summer is $50, and daily passes are $2 per child. Cash and check are accepted.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Sunday is reserved for private rentals only.

To find out more information about the splash pad or to schedule an event, click here.





Warbington Farms

Warbington Farms offers U-pick strawberry picking events through the end of spring and beginning of summer.

The fun park offered during the week includes the petting zoo, corn crib, slides, swing, jumping pillow and more.

Warbington Farms is at 5555 Crow Road in Cumming. To learn more about Warbington Farms and check the upcoming events, click here.





Forsyth County Public Library

The Forsyth County Public Library is hosting many events through the summer for children of all ages; preschool, elementary, tween and teen.

Go Outside, for Science: Explore the world around you, collect data for real world scientists and compete against other Forsyth County library patrons.

Get in the game this summer with QuestaGame, all the fun of going on a quest, the challenge of a game, and the excitement of going head-to-head with your neighbor.

To get started, download the free QuestaGame app and join your library’s team (password: summer) and snap a picture of a plant or animal in nature to start earning gold.

Check out the leaderboard at your library to see which team is winning throughout the summer! Also watch for posts on social media with tips and tricks to help you earn more gold for your team.

To learn more about Go Outside or find upcoming dates, click here.

Library Learning Stations: Check out the children’s area at Hampton Park Library for puppets, puzzles, games and more to help your child learn and grow.

Hampton Park Library is at 5345 Settingdown Road in Cumming. To learn more about the Library Learning Stations or find available dates for the event, click here.