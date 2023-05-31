Here's how to have some outdoor fun in Forsyth this weekend

It's the first weekend of June and expected to be a great time to head outdoors. Here's a look at some events happening around town this weekend:
Friday, June 2
Saturday, June 3
- Big Bounce and Slide Festival 2023 at Cumming Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Bruno Sacco Car Show at Halcyon, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- James Patrick Morgan performs at Stoney J's Farm Wintery, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Groovin' on the Green at Halcyon, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sunset Sessions featuring Jon Oswald at The Collection at Forsyth, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Looking ahead:
Friday, June 9
- Summer Kick Off Party at Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon, 5 p.m.
- Groovin' on the Green at Halcyon, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
- Street Tacos by the Courtyard at Vickery Village, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- JB Gordon performs at Stoney J's Farm Winery, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Groovin' on the Green at Halcyon, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 11