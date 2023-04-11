Here's how to help fight cancer in Forsyth County

Since 1985, Relay for Life has been a mainstay for raising money and awareness to fight cancer in communities across the nation. This year, the Forsyth County event moves from the Cumming Fairgrounds to the Cumming City Center.
The relay kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14 and runs until midnight. The event will be kicked off with a special lap to celebrate cancer survivors.
To acknowledge family members and friends that have supported cancer patients, caregivers will then be encouraged to join the survivors before the track opens to all attendees.
When the sun sets, relay teams will help light pre-made luminaria bags that will line the edge of the track. The luminaria bags are meant to shine a light in remembrance of those the community has lost to cancer as well as those who have survived.
“It’s a really powerful thing,” said one past participant who relayed to honor her sister-in-law who died from cancer. “To see all those luminary bags lining the walkway makes you stop and think, and honor those loved ones who have passed away.”
Money raised during the event will be used to fight cancer through research, education, advocacy, and family services.
To sign up for the relay, visit https://cummingcitycenter.com/events/relay-for-life/