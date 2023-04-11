Here's how to help fight cancer in Forsyth County

Since 1985, Relay for Life has been a mainstay for raising money and awareness to fight cancer in communities across the nation. This year, the Forsyth County event moves from the Cumming Fairgrounds to the Cumming City Center.

The relay kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14 and runs until midnight. The event will be kicked off with a special lap to celebrate cancer survivors.

To acknowledge family members and friends that have supported cancer patients, caregivers will then be encouraged to join the survivors before the track opens to all attendees.