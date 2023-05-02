By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here’s how you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo around Forsyth
Photo courtesy of Nipyata, Unsplash - photo by For the FCN

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with fun and festivities all around Forsyth County:

CT Cinco de Mayo Street Party at Halcyon

  • Hosted by CT Cantina and Taqueria 
  • May 5, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 
  • Festivities will be taking place at the event area as well as the CT restaurant
  • There will be margaritas, music, stilt walkers, jugglers, facepainting, games, and more
  • 6220 Town Square, Alpharetta

Pieces and Peaches Cinco de Mayo Raffle at Cumming City Center

  • Offering three separate raffles to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Los Rios restaurant
  • Customers who shop at Pieces and Peaches between May 1 and May 5 can be entered to win Cinco de Mayo theme prizes
  • The grand prize will include a $200 gift card to Los Rios Mexican Restaurant
  • 423 Canton Road, Cumming (Cumming City Center)

Atlanta Motorcar Cinco de Mayo Dinner and Social

Mike & Mike and Pelican Pete’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Lake Lanier

  • May 5 starting at 6 p.m.
  • Mike & Mike will be performing at Pelican Pete’s Tiki Bar and Grill at Port Royale Marina
  • 8800 Port Royale Dr, Gainesville