Here’s how you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo around Forsyth

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with fun and festivities all around Forsyth County:
CT Cinco de Mayo Street Party at Halcyon
- Hosted by CT Cantina and Taqueria
- May 5, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Festivities will be taking place at the event area as well as the CT restaurant
- There will be margaritas, music, stilt walkers, jugglers, facepainting, games, and more
- 6220 Town Square, Alpharetta
Pieces and Peaches Cinco de Mayo Raffle at Cumming City Center
- Offering three separate raffles to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Los Rios restaurant
- Customers who shop at Pieces and Peaches between May 1 and May 5 can be entered to win Cinco de Mayo theme prizes
- The grand prize will include a $200 gift card to Los Rios Mexican Restaurant
- 423 Canton Road, Cumming (Cumming City Center)
Atlanta Motorcar Cinco de Mayo Dinner and Social
- Mexican themed fajita dinner
- May 5 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Must RSVP at https://www.atlantamotorcar.com/event/friday-dinner-member-social-3/
- $25 entry fee
- 1645 Redi Road, Cumming
Mike & Mike and Pelican Pete’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Lake Lanier
- May 5 starting at 6 p.m.
- Mike & Mike will be performing at Pelican Pete’s Tiki Bar and Grill at Port Royale Marina
- 8800 Port Royale Dr, Gainesville