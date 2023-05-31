By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here’s when Cumming City Center is hosting its inaugural Beer Festival
beer festival
Photo by Engin Akyurt, Unsplash - photo by For the FCN

The inaugural Cumming Beer Festival will be hosted this year at Cumming City Center on June 17, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The City Center will host 100 breweries that will provide samples of their signature beers amidst live music, food trucks, and a full-service bar.

Half of the breweries represented will be local to Georgia, making the Beer Festival an opportunity to support local food and drink. 

An early bird price of $40 is being offered on general admission tickets until June 1, after which time the cost will increase to $50. General admission tickets include samples of beer from all 100 breweries in attendance.

$80 VIP tickets are available that, on top of the regularly available samples, include specially selected beers, one-hour early access to the event, and a private section for beer tasting.

Tickets are available at Cumming Beer Festival 2023 Tickets in Cumming, GA, United States (ticketleap.com).

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Place of Forsyth.