Here’s when Cumming City Center is hosting its inaugural Beer Festival

The inaugural Cumming Beer Festival will be hosted this year at Cumming City Center on June 17, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The City Center will host 100 breweries that will provide samples of their signature beers amidst live music, food trucks, and a full-service bar.

Half of the breweries represented will be local to Georgia, making the Beer Festival an opportunity to support local food and drink.