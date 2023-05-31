Here’s when Cumming City Center is hosting its inaugural Beer Festival

The inaugural Cumming Beer Festival will be hosted this year at Cumming City Center on June 17, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The City Center will host 100 breweries that will provide samples of their signature beers amidst live music, food trucks, and a full-service bar.
Half of the breweries represented will be local to Georgia, making the Beer Festival an opportunity to support local food and drink.
An early bird price of $40 is being offered on general admission tickets until June 1, after which time the cost will increase to $50. General admission tickets include samples of beer from all 100 breweries in attendance.
$80 VIP tickets are available that, on top of the regularly available samples, include specially selected beers, one-hour early access to the event, and a private section for beer tasting.
Tickets are available at Cumming Beer Festival 2023 Tickets in Cumming, GA, United States (ticketleap.com).
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Place of Forsyth.