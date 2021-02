The Planters NUTmobile will be visiting the Lakewood 400 Antiques Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21. Visitors at the market will be able to get a free sample, take a selfie with the legendary legume and meet Mr. Peanut himself, weather permitting.

Lakewood 400 Antiques Market is at 1321 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040.