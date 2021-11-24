Holiday events, others to keep you busy this season: Nov. 27-Dec. 11

The holiday bells are a-ringin', are you listening? Here are some family-friendly and seasonal events to help you celebrate the festivities or just a great weekend with loved ones.
Check out a Christmas parade, photoshoot with Santa Paws and so much more that'll leave you merry and bright.
Holiday happenings
Santa Paws meet-n-greet
Kick off the holiday season with your furry friend at Cherry Street's Vickery Taproom. Bring your four-legged family members to meet Santa Paws, get a photo for $25 and grab a complimentary pint of Cherry Street Beer for yourself, of course. All proceeds will be directly donated to the Humane Society of Forsyth County.
Price: $25 per photo
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27
Where: Cherry Street Taproom, 5817 S. Vickery, Cumming
To learn more about this event, click here.
Cumming Christmas Parade and Festival
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the City of Cumming wants to celebrate the holidays with you and your family. Line up on the street with your loved ones to view the magical and bright festive parade on Tribble Gap Road. Following the parade, you and your friends and family can enjoy a tree lighting, vendors, crafts and pictures with Santa at the Christmas Festival at the fairgrounds.
When: 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: Parade line-up along Tribble Gap Road from Forsyth Central High School to the Cumming Fairgrounds. Festival will take place at the fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
A Dickens Tale
Join Bright Star Theater for a reenactment of A Christmas Carol featuring grouchy Ebenezer Scrooge, bumbling Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim and a handful of ghosts to celebrate the holidays. Discover the meaning of the season alongside Scrooge with family and friends. Recommended for all ages, no registration required.
When: 2-3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
Where: Cumming Library, 585 Dahlonega Street, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
Christmas in Cumming art show
Enjoy holiday cheer while shopping for hand-woven sweetgrass baskets, Christmas ornaments, fudge, paintings and so much more at the Christmas in Cumming Arts & Crafts Show. Spectators can also enjoy a Christmas light show and marshmallow roasting.
Price: $1 per person. Kids 12 and under are free
When: 4-9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11
Where: Horton Hall at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
Other events
Cars for a Cause
Calling all car enthusiasts! Check out some neat vehicles at Pinecrest's Cars for a Cause exotic car show and enjoy a neat time out with friends and family.
Price: 1 new toy to benefit local toy drive for the holidays
When: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 11
Where: Pinecrest Academy, 955 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.