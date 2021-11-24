Holiday events, others to keep you busy this season: Nov. 27-Dec. 11

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the City of Cumming wants to celebrate the holidays with you and your family. Line up on the street with your loved ones to view the magical and bright festive parade on Tribble Gap Road. Following the parade, you and your friends and family can enjoy a tree lighting, vendors, crafts and pictures with Santa at the Christmas Festival at the fairgrounds.

When: 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4

Where: Parade line-up along Tribble Gap Road from Forsyth Central High School to the Cumming Fairgrounds. Festival will take place at the fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming

For more information about this event, click here.