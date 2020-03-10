How you can help Keep Forsyth Beautiful

A local environmental group is inviting the community to come help clean up Forsyth County.

Starting at 9 a.m., on Saturday, March 21, officials with Keep Forsyth County Beautiful, the local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, will host the “Great FoCo Cleanup” to remove litter from local roadways.

“Anyone can make a positive impact on their community, whether they are individual residents, community organizations, families or businesses,” said Forsyth County Manager of Environmental Programs Tammy Wright in a news release. “It is a great thing to see the community come together for events such as this to help our county thrive.”