How you can help Keep Forsyth Beautiful

A local environmental group is inviting the community to come help clean up Forsyth County.
Starting at 9 a.m., on Saturday, March 21, officials with Keep Forsyth County Beautiful, the local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, will host the “Great FoCo Cleanup” to remove litter from local roadways.
“Anyone can make a positive impact on their community, whether they are individual residents, community organizations, families or businesses,” said Forsyth County Manager of Environmental Programs Tammy Wright in a news release. “It is a great thing to see the community come together for events such as this to help our county thrive.”
Volunteers will meet at Central Park, at 2300 Keith Bridge Road, for a “brief rally” before starting the cleanup. Once the work is done, participants will return to Central Park for food and activities.
Organizers are looking for those with pick-up trucks to help collect trash from various cleanup locations.
Participants can register and receive more detailed information by visiting KeepForsythCountyBeautiful.org, emailing KFCB@forsythco.com or by calling 770-205-4573 with the name, email and phone number of volunteers.
Those registering as a group should include the group name, the number expected to attend and the group leader’s name, email and phone number.