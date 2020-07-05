Events
Send a News Tip
E-Paper
Donate
Contact Us
Log In
Register
Subscribe
For
more
great content
Events
Subscribe
For
more
great content
Sections
News
Coronavirus Updates
Life
Sports
Video
Obituaries
Opinion
Newsletters
Magazines
Classifieds
Community Center
Collaborative Content
FCN Contests
Send a News Tip
E-Paper
Donate
Contact Us
Connect
Like on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Instagram
News
Coronavirus Updates
Life
Sports
Video
Obituaries
Opinion
Newsletters
Magazines
Classifieds
Community Center
Collaborative Content
FCN Contests
More
The Punk & Poet is creating ‘a pretty cool vibe’ in North Forsyth
Live coronavirus updates: 934 confirmed cases documented from Forsyth County, 15 deaths
Body of newborn discovered in Dawson County woods
Horizon Christian Academy graduate eager to lead young minds
US House leaders urge action on contract over water storage in Lake Lanier
Live coronavirus updates: 934 confirmed cases documented from Forsyth County, 15 deaths
Neighborhood Heroes - Meet the school bus-driving Santa who delivered meals for those in need
Kemp, health experts urge mask wearing in Georgia
Kemp extends COVID-19 social distancing rules
How students can learn about health care careers from home this summer
Independence Day 2020 Fireworks Photo Gallery
Forsyth County celebrates Independence Day with annual parade, festivities amid pandemic
Here are some of the sights from the 63rd annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade
The history behind American Legion Post 307’s Howie the Howitzer
Neighborhood Heroes - Meet the school bus-driving Santa who delivered meals for those in need
Forsyth Central High School
Lambert High School
North Forsyth High School
South Forsyth High School
West Forsyth High School
Pinecrest Academy
Horizon Christian Academy
Other sports news
Denmark High School
Fishing: Independence Day fishing will be busy
2020 ALL-COUNTY SOCCER TEAMS
Football: West Forsyth's Fofana commits to Navy
Baseball: Expect to see these Forsyth County grads soon as MLB expands rosters
Softball: South Forsyth senior Segal commits to Ole Miss
Roof of Hope
Studio Forsyth
The Grind
Youth Sports Spotlight
When I Grow Up
FCN Now
400 Studio
FCN-EXTRA
Cole Team Real Estate
Lift of the Week
Spring Sidelines 2019
Camp Chronicles Season 4, 2019
Friday Morning Coffee
Roof of Hope 2019 Presented by Hopewell Roofing
Roof of Hope 2019 Presented by Hopewell Roofing
THE GRIND: Kayla Casey, South Forsyth Lacrosse
The GRIND: AJ Needham, West Forsyth High School Soccer
The GRIND: Mitch Ganote, Lambert High School Basketball
Ronda Rich: NASCAR driver Neil Bonnett was one of a kind
Mike Tasos: At this age, I can tell you a thing or two
Adlen Robinson: Julia Hawkins should be an inspiration to all of us
Sudie Crouch: I had two special men in my life that showed me the way
Dick Yarbrough: The New York Times owes us all an apology
400 Life
Current Forsyth County News Magazines
Magazine Archive on Issuu
RedLine Athletics Forsyth gets back to the business of training young athletes
Marie’s Italian Deli reopens and readies for college football crowds
The Gibson Co. owner Clarissa Gibson says artists and customers key as the company opens its new Halcyon location
Finding the good within a crisis
Treating smiles during a pandemic: How one Forsyth County orthodontist runs a local practice
Lake Lanier's Current Level
United Way Community Help and Resources List
Forsyth County Government
Voter Registration-Forsyth County
Forsyth County Health Department
Forsyth County School System
City of Cumming
Cumming Police Department
Cumming-Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce
United Way of Forsyth County
Forsyth County Sheriff
Forsyth County Crime Mapping
Forsyth County Clerk of Court
Forsyth County Public Library
Forsyth County Park and Recreation
Cumming Recreation and Parks
Drivers Services (Drivers Licenses)
Georgia Department of Labor Online
Community Calendar
Community Calendar (add an event)
Animal Shelter Adoptable Cats
Animal Shelter Adoptable Dogs
Humane Society of Forsyth County
Search the FCN print archive from 2006-present
High School Sports Scores
Your ultimate guide to dining at Halcyon Forsyth
One man's quest to find the best pizza in Forsyth County
News
Coronavirus Updates
Life
Sports
Video
Obituaries
Opinion
Newsletters
Magazines
Classifieds
Community Center
Collaborative Content
FCN Contests
More
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Independence Day 2020 Fireworks Photo Gallery