It's time to sign up for the annual Boulder Dash Race

The Boulder Dash is back again this year on Saturday, Oct. 16, so grab your sneakers and get your run on!



The 2021 Boulder Dash Race is comprised of a 5K and a 10K and is a unique race to Forsyth County with a course winding through an active quarry. Participants will be able to check out the working quarry face, ancient rock deposits and massive equipment that is used daily to process, move and manage the rock.

At the very end of the race, racers and spectators alike will be able to enjoy the Martin Marietta Spring Fling along with exhibitor and team tents.

The race is divided into three sections: a 5K run/walk, a 10K fitness run and a virtual run. Each event is $35 a person. To sign up for your spot in the race, visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/Cumming/BoulderDashForsyth.