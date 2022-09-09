Kiwanis of Cumming to host free kids fishing event

Several local and national groups will team up for a free fishing event for kids 15 and under, which will include the release of more than 2,500 rainbow trout at Buford Dam.

What: A free kids fishing event as part of National Hunting and Fishing Day hosted by the Cumming Kiwanis Club, Forsyth Cumming Optimist Club, The Georgia Wildlife Resource Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Cumming Wal-Mart, Johnsonville Brats, National Wild Turkey Federation, Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, Hammond’s Fishing Center and the North Georgia Crappie Anglers.

When: Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.