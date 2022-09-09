Kiwanis of Cumming to host free kids fishing event

Several local and national groups will team up for a free fishing event for kids 15 and under, which will include the release of more than 2,500 rainbow trout at Buford Dam.
What: A free kids fishing event as part of National Hunting and Fishing Day hosted by the Cumming Kiwanis Club, Forsyth Cumming Optimist Club, The Georgia Wildlife Resource Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Cumming Wal-Mart, Johnsonville Brats, National Wild Turkey Federation, Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, Hammond’s Fishing Center and the North Georgia Crappie Anglers.
When: Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Lower Pool Park, located on Lower Pool Road off Buford Dam Road.
What else to know: The event is open to kids 15 and under required and all fishers must be accompanied by an adult. The Buford Trout Hatchery will stock over 2,5000 rainbow trout at Buford Dam the morning of the event.
No fishing experience is required, and volunteers will be available to help bait hooks and remove fish. Food and drinks will be provided at no charge, and raffle prizes will be given away. A limited number of loaner fishing poles will be available.
More info: Go to Facebook.com/events/653133779105088/