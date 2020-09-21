By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Lake Lanier Shore Sweep this weekend
James Hutchins, left, and Timothy Smith hand off trash picked up Saturday, Sept. 14, from Lake Lanier during the 31st annual Shore Sweep organized by the Lake Lanier Association. - photo by Kenneth Hucks

This weekend, volunteers will help make sure Lake Lanier stays clean. 

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, the Lake Lanier Association will host Shore Sweep 2020, an annual cleanup event, at a variety of locations around the lake. 

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year's event will look a little different than previous years, and pre-registration for a no-contact check-in process is required. 

Volunteers are needed for cleaning both shoreline and on the water. 

Shore Sweep is a drop-in event, and trash drop off and supply pickup will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all sites. 

The event is free to attend. 

For registration and a map of meeting places, go to the Lake Lanier Association's website.