Lake Lanier Shore Sweep this weekend

This weekend, volunteers will help make sure Lake Lanier stays clean.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, the Lake Lanier Association will host Shore Sweep 2020, an annual cleanup event, at a variety of locations around the lake.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year's event will look a little different than previous years, and pre-registration for a no-contact check-in process is required.

Volunteers are needed for cleaning both shoreline and on the water.

Shore Sweep is a drop-in event, and trash drop off and supply pickup will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all sites.

The event is free to attend.

For registration and a map of meeting places, go to the Lake Lanier Association's website.