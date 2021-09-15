Latino Fest coming to downtown Gainesville

The Hispanic Alliance of Gainesville is bringing the community together to celebrate local Hispanic culture as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Latino Fest hosted by the Alliance will be held in downtown Gainesville at noon on Saturday, Sept. 18. The festival will feature local culture with food, dance and folklore. Vanesa Sarazua, founder and executive Director of the Alliance, said they're excited to be able to bring the festival to the community for a third time.

“This Latino Fest is actually a good opportunity to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrate our culture and our music and our food and our art, as well as be able to reach our community with a lot of the services locally.”



