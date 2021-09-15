Latino Fest coming to downtown Gainesville

The Hispanic Alliance of Gainesville is bringing the community together to celebrate local Hispanic culture as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The Latino Fest hosted by the Alliance will be held in downtown Gainesville at noon on Saturday, Sept. 18. The festival will feature local culture with food, dance and folklore. Vanesa Sarazua, founder and executive Director of the Alliance, said they're excited to be able to bring the festival to the community for a third time.
“This Latino Fest is actually a good opportunity to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrate our culture and our music and our food and our art, as well as be able to reach our community with a lot of the services locally.”
Latino Fest
When: Noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: 301 Main St., Gainesville
More info: hispanicalliancega.org
The festival will feature over 50 local businesses, agencies and organizations that will be providing information about their services. Stands will include insurance companies, nonprofit organizations, law agencies and more.
Several local Hispanic artists will also be displaying and selling their work. Nine different Hispanic bands will perform during the festival and there will be demonstrations of Aztec folklore dances and traditional dances from seven different groups around Georgia. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket to enjoy the shows.
“It also serves as a showcase of the contributions of our local Latinos in Hall and in the region,” Sarazua said. “Our community is very excited about our Latino Fest.”
Food and drinks will be for sale, with tacos from Carniceria Tapatia, along with the restaurants on the square open as usual.
Sarazua also said the Hispanic Alliance has partnered with Northeast Georgia Health System to provide a vaccination site for those who attend. Social distancing will be encouraged with stickers around the stage and food stands as reminders. Masks are encouraged for those who are not vaccinated.
Story originally published in sister paper the Gainesville Times.