Learn about the history and possible paranormal activity of Lake Lanier

Lake Lanier has had a long history of paranormal myths and tales of what might lie below the water’s surface.

The Lanier Boat Charter is giving the public an opportunity to learn more about the long history of what used to stand and visit the islands of the lake.

Tom Stepnowski, captain of Lanier Boat Charter, said that the idea for the tours came unexpectedly but he quickly began doing research into designing the tour.

“For the last few weeks, I've been contacting paranormal investigators, pouring over hand-drawn maps from 1951, reviewing news clippings, spending a great deal of time re-reading David Coughlin's book, Lake Sidney Lanier, a storybook site to develop a public offering that is genuine and authentic, and hopefully improving the reputation of Lake Lanier,” he said.

On the 45 minute trip to one of the islands, guests will be able to learn about the extensive history of Lake Lanier dating back to the 1800s before the reservoir was filled. The history of Oscarville, which once stood on the land where Lake Lanier is located, and the building of the dam will be explained. It will also touch upon some of the misconceptions about the lake’s history and some of the reasons that might have led to them.

Along the ride, Bart Glabman, founder and paranormal investigator of Bi-City Paranormal Research, will be giving a “paranormal investigation 101” about the processes and definition of investigating the paranormal. He will also be discussing paranormal theories, investigations, types of hauntings and his personal paranormal experiences while on the boat.

Glabman has been a paranormal investigator for 15 years working alongside some famous names in the paranormal like Peter James, a paranormal investigator who appeared on 8 seasons of Fox and the Sci-Fi Channel’s “Sightings”.

“Really it’s just kind of a question of me speaking to individuals, if I haven’t already spoken to them aboard the boat, as far as what to expect and what to maybe try and do while you’re out there,” Glabman said.

