Let the holidays begin with these local events

Stop by these boutiques to get a jump-start on holiday shopping. Pick out crafty decorations, perfect presents and silly stocking stuffers from amazing local vendors before all the stores get seasonally swamped.





The Perfect Pigg

The Perfect Pigg is having a Christmas Open House. Stop by to see all the Christmas merchandise.

Bring the kid in their PJ’s at 5:30 p.m., to meet children’s author Rosalind Bunn and her daughter, Maggie Bunn. Kids can enjoy pizza and cookies while you shop.



When: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6

Where: The Perfect Pigg, 6705 Little Mill Road, Cumming





20 Degrees South and Sherri Neese

Come visit for a Christmas Open House with local vendors. Have your picture made with Santa from noon to 5 p.m.

When: 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 5 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6

Where: 20 Degrees South, 205 Pilgrim Mill Road, Cumming





Peaches and Pine

The store welcomes @java.joy to its Christmas Open House this weekend.

This company employs adults with disabilities, who are named “Joyristas” (Joy + Baristas). Java Joy not only provides Joyristas with meaningful employment but also with a community of support, that enriches their lives

The Java Joy Coffee Truck, and their incredible Joyristas, will be in the parking lot serving up Complimentary Coffee and Hot Cocoa this Sunday.



When: 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7

Where: Peaches and Pine, 5310 Matt Highway, Cumming