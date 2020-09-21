Literacy Forsyth to hold first ‘Story Walk’ event at Haw Creek Park

Literacy Forsyth plans to host its first “Story Walk” at Haw Creek Park on Sunday, October 4, inviting families to spend some quality time together at the park while also reading a short story.

The event is free to anyone in the community who wants to stop by Haw Creek Park between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Families can enjoy a leisurely stroll while reading signs through the story walk trail at the park that detail the pages from “Duck on a Bike” by David Shannon.

PopBar, a shop in The Halcyon, will have a booth set up at the event to offer frozen treats to families. Forsyth County Libraries will also help kids with a grab-and-go craft project that they can take home, and before going out to read the story, kids can enjoy a visit from “Buckey” from Beaver Toyota of Cumming.

Leadership Forsyth first opened the Story Walk trail at Haw Creek Park in May 2019, noting that the trail aligned perfectly with community values that focus heavily on literacy.

This will be Literacy Forsyth’s first time hosting a Story Walk at Haw County Park. The organization works regularly to provide educational resources, services and programs to the county that will “strengthen literacy skills for children, adults and families at no cost to Forsyth County resident,” according to a press release.

Literacy Forsyth served more than 3,000 local residents last year through their literacy platforms, and it continues to hold literacy events throughout the community.

“Family literacy events are designed to bring awareness of our services to families, providing stand-alone literacy skills and teaching valuable emerging reader skills to parents of school aged children,” Executive Director Kerry Carithers said. “We are vested in providing additional resources and support to children in our community reading below their current grade level.”

Reservations for the event are required for everyone to meet social distancing guidelines at this time. To reserve a spot at the event, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0845afac23a0f94-family