Live music, swimming dogs, great food among local events; Sept. 3-12

The North Atlanta Kids Directory invites you and your family to Fun Fest & Food Drive at The Collection. Jam out to some live music, play games, watch interesting performances and help out a local nonprofit all in one day. Meals by Grace will be accepting donations for "Break Bags" for children needing food services during fall break.

When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5

Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming

Specific food donations needed: