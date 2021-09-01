Live music, swimming dogs, great food among local events; Sept. 3-12

Fall is just around the corner, but the hot days and sunny weather is still in full force. Here are some cool events around Forsyth County to help you relax, recharge and enjoy the sunshine.
Rockin' at Legends
Forest Violette Music will be rocking the house at Legends Distillery, bringing guests acoustic and full band shows. Forest Violette is a rock vocalist guitarist that does a wide variety of originals plus covers of Dave Matthews, Creed, Led Zeppelin and many more. Join Forest and the Legends crew this weekend for some good drinks, cool tunes and a fantastic time with friends.
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4
Where: Legends Distillery, 210 Industrial Park Drive, Cumming
Fun Fest & Food Drive
The North Atlanta Kids Directory invites you and your family to Fun Fest & Food Drive at The Collection. Jam out to some live music, play games, watch interesting performances and help out a local nonprofit all in one day. Meals by Grace will be accepting donations for "Break Bags" for children needing food services during fall break.
When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Specific food donations needed:
- Mac & cheese cups
- Shelf-stable milk (non-refrigerated milk quart size)
- Ramen noodles
- Canned fruits and veggies (corn, peas, carrots, okra, any kind of fruit)
BMore Learning Bootcamp
Join BMore Learning for a bootcamp to help you kickstart the game of life. Learn how to make a great first impression, communicate effectively, problem-solve and more. Students will walk away with strategies and life skill lessons to prepare them for their journey to independence, and parents will walk away with new skills, confidence and the peace of mind that their students are ready to take the next steps in life.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11
Where: Denmark High School, 645 Mullinax Road, Alpharetta
To register for this event, click here.
Dog Day at the Aquatic Center
Beat the heat with your pup at the Cumming Aquatic Center. Dogs of all sizes, breeds and ages are encouraged to get their humans to sign them up for the Dog Day at the Outdoor Leisure Pool, OLP, event. Proof of vaccinations is required prior to the session. Vaccinations required are parvo-distemper virus, rabies and bordetella. A list of updated vaccines can be found at your veterinarian. Rabies tags will not be accepted as proof of vaccination.
When: Sept. 11-12
- Session 1, Large Dogs 45+ lbs: 1-2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11.
- Session 2, Small Dogs <45 lbs: 2:15-3:15 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11
- Session 3, Large Dogs 45+ lbs: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11
- Session 1, Small Dogs <45 lbs: 1-2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12
- Session 2, Large Dogs 45+ lbs: 2:15-3:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12
Where: Cumming Aquatic Center, 201 Aquatic Circle, Cumming
Email Cac2@cityofcumming.net to send in proof of vaccinations.
Spot the Hearse
House of Four Scythes is having a spot the hearse giveaway! Spot the Hearse for a chance to win free tickets to the haunted house in October.
There will be multiple winners each week. The Hearse will move locations around the county every few days.
Here’s what you need to do:
- Spot the hearse around town
- Take a photo with the hearse
- Share to your Social Media
- Tag @fourscytheshaunt