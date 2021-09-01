Live music, swimming dogs, great food among local events; Sept. 3-12

Join BMore Learning for a bootcamp to help you kickstart the game of life. Learn how to make a great first impression, communicate effectively, problem-solve and more. Students will walk away with strategies and life skill lessons to prepare them for their journey to independence, and parents will walk away with new skills, confidence and the peace of mind that their students are ready to take the next steps in life.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11

Where: Denmark High School, 645 Mullinax Road, Alpharetta

To register for this event, click here.