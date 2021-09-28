Octoberfest, corn maze, fall market among local events: Oct. 1-3

It's fall, y'all! Time for dancing in the crunchy leaves, feeling the cool breeze and getting in the seasonal spirit. Here are some upcoming events around Forsyth County to get you in the autumnal mood. From corn mazes to fall-inspired markets, we've got you covered.
Octoberfest on the Farm
Stoney J's Farm Winery is celebrating the fall season, and you're invited! This weekend-long event will include special musical guest Maxwell Taylor and cool vendors such as Java Genesis Coffee, Beast Little Cannery, Southern Baked Pie Company and the Freedom Mill mobile axe throwing trailer.
When: Noon Friday, Oct. 1 through 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3
Where: Stoney J's Farm Winery, 1506 Stoney Point Road, Cumming
For more information about Stoney J's Farm Winery and its event, click here.
Rock-toberfest
Celebrate Oktoberfest RockSolid style this year. This two-day event will be filled with games, prizes, great food from Frankfurt Doner, live polka music Friday night, drink specials and the release of RockSolid Brewing Co.'s fest bier, Rocktober.
When: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct, 1 through 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Where: RockSolid Brewing Co., 345 Gilmer Ferry Road, Ball Ground
For more information about RockSolid Brewing Co. and its event, click here.
Bark & Boogie Ball
Join the Humane Society of Forsyth County for its 17th annual Bark & Boogie Ball, a fundraiser that supports furry friends in the county. All tickets will include access to live music by Atlanta's CONTAGIOUS BAND, a buffet dinner provided by Tam's Backstage, an open bar, silent auction and raffle games.
Price: $150 per ticket. Reserved tables for 10 guests are $1,500. If you are interested in purchasing 11 or more tickets, contact Mark@Forsythpets.org for assistance.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Where: Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Tech, 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Cumming.
To purchase tickets for the event, click here. For more information about the Humane Society of Forsyth County and its event, click here.
NoFo Brew Co.'s anniversary party
Stop by NoFo Brew Co. & Distillery to celebrate Forsyth County's first craft brewery's second anniversary. Hang out with friends and family on the green front lawn, play games and relax over a pint as you jam out to some live music by Cody Matthews and Lily Rose.
When: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Where: NoFo Brew Co. & Distillery, 6150 Georgia Highway 400, Cumming.
For more information about NoFo Brew Co. & Distillery and its event, click here.
Music in the Maze
Bring the whole family to enjoy an evening of live music by Caleb Wilkie, getting lost in the corn maze, hayrides and more. Tickets will include all fun park and farm activities. This event is BYOCOB, or bring your own chair or blanket, for seating in the fun park.
Price: $13 a ticket, plus tax. Children under 2 are free.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Where: Warbington Farms, 5555 Crow Road, Cumming.
To learn more about Warbington Farms and its event, click here.
Fall Market
Swing by The Collection to visit the Gibson Co.'s Fall Market, an outdoor market with over 50 handmade and local vendors. Free goodie bags will be given to the first 500 attendees on both days, and free cotton candy and popcorn will be available throughout. Other surprises, such as a dance party and a photoshoot with llamas, will also be available through the weekend.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3
Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming.
For more information about the Gibson Co. and its event, click here.