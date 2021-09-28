Octoberfest, corn maze, fall market among local events: Oct. 1-3

Stoney J's Farm Winery is celebrating the fall season, and you're invited! This weekend-long event will include special musical guest Maxwell Taylor and cool vendors such as Java Genesis Coffee, Beast Little Cannery, Southern Baked Pie Company and the Freedom Mill mobile axe throwing trailer.

When: Noon Friday, Oct. 1 through 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3

Where: Stoney J's Farm Winery, 1506 Stoney Point Road, Cumming

For more information about Stoney J's Farm Winery and its event, click here.

