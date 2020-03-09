Organizers cancel Sunday's Holi Festival in Cumming due to coronavirus concerns

Organizers with the 15th annual Sewa International USA Holi Festival have canceled this year's event due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

The annual festival was scheduled for Sunday, March 15, at the Cumming Fairgrounds, but organizers announced the "difficult decision" late Friday, March 6.

"We are canceling the event to ensure the health and safety of our community, partner organizations, and volunteers who help us organize this event every year," the organization posted on Facebook. "We will keep you posted about our next event soon. Until then please stay safe."



The announcement comes on the heels of new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia and as the state prepares to take in dozens of Americans from a cruise ship off the California coast for quarantine and testing at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

In addition, Fulton County Schools planned for schools to be closed Tuesday, March 10, after public health officials said Monday that an employee has a confirmed case of coronavirus.