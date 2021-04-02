Oscar Mayer Wienermobile pilot heads back home to Johns Creek

“Just hearing [the hotdoggers] speak about how happy they get to make people every day and the things they get to do, I just thought — wow. I do not regret [applying] one bit. I am so happy with this job and so blessed to have it.”

Since landing the job last July, she has travelled along the west coast, meeting others and showing off the wienermobile. Now, she is back in the southeast, continuing with the tour through the U.S. until her run as a hotdogger comes to an end this coming June.

Swindall stopped off for their first event in Johns Creek on Tuesday, March 30, at the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center at 11 a.m., and they came out again to Newtown Park at 3:30 p.m. the next day.

The Wienermobile also made other stops throughout this week in Duluth and Suwanee.

During the events, anyone in the area is welcomed to stop by, take photos with the lamborgweenie, answer trivia questions for a chance to become an honorary hotdogger and take home the prized Wiener Whistle.

Although Swindall will not be having any other events in Johns Creek, she will be stopping at three locations in Atlanta next week: the Atlanta History Center from noon to 3 p.m., April 8; the Park Tavern from 4-8 p.m., April 9; and the Greenbriar Discount Mall from noon to 3 p.m., April 10.

Guests can also request the Wienermobile for events at no cost by filling out a form on Oscar Mayer’s website, Oscarmayer.com.

Swindall said she was excited to come back to her hometown in the Wienermobile and share it with the people she grew up with.

“It is an awesome feeling to get to drive it through my neighborhood and pull it up into the driveway and have it parked right out in front of my house,” she said. “And then to have neighbors come by — neighbors I know and neighbors I don’t know — who are just so fascinated by it and I get to share my job with them, what I’m doing and the joy of the Wienermobile.”

The frankfurter will be parked outside of her house all day on her off day this upcoming week, and she is excited to see how many of her neighbors will come up to check it out.

Swindall explained she has fallen in love with job since she first started, grateful that she has the opportunity to make someone’s day during the pandemic. She shared that Oscar Mayer’s nephew, Carl, originally pitched the Wienermobile back in 1936 as a way to lift American’s spirits during the Great Depression.

Now, she feels the project has gotten back to its roots, helping out those who may finally make their way outside to see the Wienermobile after what may have been a rough year for many.

“I think it made this job a lot more important,” Swindall said. “No matter what in life, people want to be happy. Something that makes them smile is really special and really cool. But when some of them have been quarantining for months …. It has made it special in the sense that people need joy more right now, and we’re getting to do that for people and make them happy.

“It really puts into perspective how a little act of kindness or a little joy can go such a long way in somebody’s life.”

For more information about the Wienermobile and where it’s headed next, visit the Oscar Mayer Facebook page or download the Wienermobile app.