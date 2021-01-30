Events
More
Norton cites these 10 ‘game changers’ for local economy entering 2021
YMCA Reset Challenge offers members and nonmembers workout motivation
Assad ranks No. 1 Keller Williams Realtor in the state of Georgia for 2020
Furkids Pet Boutique to close doors on Feb. 15
BOLO issued for mail theft suspect in Dawson County
Local seniors excited as COVID-19 vaccine rolled out to more long-term care facilities
Grimes updates Forsyth County commissioners on vaccine distribution
Denmark High School switches to virtual learning next week
COVID-19 case infections among young adults compared with older populations in Georgia
Forsyth County holds first public COVID-19 vaccination event
In the Kitchen: Snacks that are keto friendly
Photos from the Best of Forsyth 2021
How the community responded to the 2021 Best of Forsyth ceremony this year
Russell Vandiver, sixth Lanier Tech president and economic guru, dies at 67
Best of Forsyth celebration on Thursday following safety guidelines
Forsyth Central High School
Lambert High School
North Forsyth High School
South Forsyth High School
West Forsyth High School
Pinecrest Academy
Horizon Christian Academy
Other sports news
Denmark High School
2020 ALL-COUNTY DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Patrick Corrigan, North Forsyth
2020 ALL-COUNTY OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Aaron McLaughlin, Denmark
2020 Forsyth County News All-County Football Team
Forsyth County pair named preseason All-Peach Belt Conference
Wrestling: North, West primed for run at Class 7A duals title
Ronda Rich: One old man that always treated my family right
Dick Yarbrough: Can Trump supporters identify the real enemy
Adlen Robinson: Nursing my sweet dog back to health after scare
Sudie Crouch: Mama’s greatest fear is that I don’t need her anymore
Ronda Rich: The curse of hard working people
400 Life
Current Forsyth County News Magazines
Magazine Archive on Issuu
Soaring to new heights: How the Georgia Drone Pilots group is taking off
Struggling with the winter blues? 5 pieces of advice to cope from a local expert
'Preventing Type 2': Forsyth County student writes children’s book to raise awareness of childhood diabetes
Put Down New Roots: Local salon makes life more colorful in 2021
How Sawnee Elementary turned its plain bus lanes into a colorful playground to cure the recess blues
