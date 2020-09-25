The Place of Forsyth to hold virtual parenting classes

The Place of Forsyth plans to hold virtual parenting classes for local families starting on Wednesday.

Based off the Love & Logic curriculum, a research-driven philosophy for parenting, the three-class seminar will begin over Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 30 and resume on Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. Classes will be held during these days from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The registration fee for the seminar will be $10 per person to help cover the cost of materials and instruction.

According to a press release, these classes are meant to help parents “learn how to practice discipline without losing love and respect for their children.”

Joni Smith, President and CEO of The Place, said that the organization has hosted the parenting classes in the past, but this year, they have decided to host them online through Zoom.

“The pandemic has brought about many stresses, not the least of which is family stress,” Smith said. “It is important that as parents we remain focused on one of our greatest purposes — parenting. We want parents to know there are tools and tips that may be helpful for them as we continue to whether the pandemic.”

For more information, send an email to lynn@theplaceofforsyth.org.