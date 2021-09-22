Pooch parade, Victoberfest, Adult Karaoke among fun this week; Sept. 23-26

Head to Cherry Street Taproom this weekend for the fifth annual Victoberfest. Celebrate your dog at Halcyon's Doodle Dog Day. Join Adult Karaoke Night and sing your heart out.
There's a lot on tap this weekend. Get out of the house and have fun!
Cherry Street Taproom
Join Cherry Street Taproom for the 5th annual spin on Octoberfest, Victoberfest, on Sept. 25 & 26. Dust off your lederhosen for a costume contest and drinking fun. German-style beer and food will be available and there will be a covered tent outside for extra space for social distancing. Friend of the Farmer is hitting distro this week so be sure to keep an eye out! It is also available for purchase in 16 ounce, 4 packs at the Vickery location.
Where: 5810 Bond St, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-456-8189, www.cherrystreetvickery.com
Doodle Dog Day
On Sept. 26, grab your furry friends and head to Halcyon for the biggest dog PAW-ty of the year.
Originating from the popular online pet boutique Ripley & Rue in 2017, Doodle Dog Day celebrates doodles and dogs of all sizes and breeds.
Guests and pups are invited to enjoy an afternoon of dog-loving fun and free activities with a Pooch Parade, free samples and treats courtesy of Unexpected Pooch, puppuccinos at Kilwins and Land of a 1000 Hills, bacon-flavored bubbles in the Green sponsored by Dogtopia or create dog-themed crafts with Board & Brush for an additional fee.
Guests can also meet adoptable pups from Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter. Upon arrival, check in at the Halcyon tent located in the Village Green and enjoy complimentary dog swag.
Where: The green at Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Contact: For more information, visit the Facebook event page here.
Click here for more events at Halcyon.
Adult Karaoke Night
Adult Karaoke Night has quickly become a favorite Halcyon event.
“Watching everyone get up there and do their thing while having a blast has been SO fun to watch. Remember, you don't have to be a great singer to get up there and participate- we are all there to cheer you on!” – from a recent Halcyon Facebook post
Check here to view the list of song choices available. You can sign up on event night starting at 7:30 p.m.
Remember, this event will be taking place out on the green, so keep the lyrics clean. Adult Karaoke Night is for people 21 and older.
When: 8-10 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23.
Contact: For more information, click here.
Cumming Farmers Market
Just a few more times to shop at the Cumming Farmers Market in Fairgrounds Parking Lot No. 3. Open from 6:30 a.m. until vendors sell out on Wednesdays and Saturdays through the end of September.
Where: 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming, Ga
Contact: 770-843-2485, Facebook: Cummingfarmersmarket
Halcyon Farmers Market
Halcyon Farmers Market is held every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through December. The Halcyon Farmers Market brings together more than 30 local vendors, offering a variety of fresh produce, flowers, homemade jams, breads and much more. The free event is held rain or shine in the event lot behind Cherry Street Brewpub and Land of A Thousand Hills. For updates about each week’s list of vendors, visit the Facebook event page here.
Where: The green at Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta.
Warbington Farms
Warbington Farms fall season runs from Sept. 23-Oct. 31.
Enjoy a corn maze and fun park with a petting zoo, slides, swings, jumping pillow, corn crib, and more!
Fall hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays.
Flashlight corn maze starts at dark on Fridays and Saturdays.
Where: 5555 Crow Road, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 770-889-1515, warbingtonfarms.com.