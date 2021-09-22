Pooch parade, Victoberfest, Adult Karaoke among fun this week; Sept. 23-26

On Sept. 26, grab your furry friends and head to Halcyon for the biggest dog PAW-ty of the year.

Originating from the popular online pet boutique Ripley & Rue in 2017, Doodle Dog Day celebrates doodles and dogs of all sizes and breeds.

Guests and pups are invited to enjoy an afternoon of dog-loving fun and free activities with a Pooch Parade, free samples and treats courtesy of Unexpected Pooch, puppuccinos at Kilwins and Land of a 1000 Hills, bacon-flavored bubbles in the Green sponsored by Dogtopia or create dog-themed crafts with Board & Brush for an additional fee.

Guests can also meet adoptable pups from Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter. Upon arrival, check in at the Halcyon tent located in the Village Green and enjoy complimentary dog swag.

Where: The green at Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

Contact: For more information, visit the Facebook event page here.

Click here for more events at Halcyon.



