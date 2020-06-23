Prom’s not canceled - How this music store is giving Forsyth County high school students their milestone

What: Music Authority is hosting a special prom with a Candyland theme for local high schoolers. Admission will include concessions, live music games, and there will be a live photographer with different backdrops. Photos will be accessible after the event.
When: 7-9 p.m., on Saturday, July 11.
Where: Music Authority’s backroom venue at 123 Merchants Square.
Admission: Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Space is limited to 50 attendees, and buying tickets in advance is recommended.
More info: Advance tickets can be purchased by calling 770-886-9066.