Puppies, goats, bunnies! Oh my! Halcyon starts to liven up with new spring calendar

Halcyon announced more than 100 family-friendly events for its upcoming spring calendar, offering Forsyth County residents the opportunity to hang out with some furry friends and party with neighbors all while helping out local nonprofits.

The mixed-use development located in South Forsyth plans to hold at least eight standout events between March and May along with several new and exciting weekly clubs and parties.

“Since Halcyon opened last fall, we’ve executed 100-plus successful events and raised more than $15,000 for local charities thanks to the incredible support from the surrounding community and businesses who call Halcyon home,” Director of Marketing Susan Grunwald said in a statement. “With Daylight Saving Time around the corner, we’re ramping up for our next 100 events and increasing our commitment to fostering a next-generation gathering place for Forsyth County with something for everyone on our events calendar.”

To start out in Halcyon’s new activities, residents are invited to work some exercise into their day — with a little bit of help from some local furry friends, of course. On Saturday, March 28, Halcyon will hold a Pilates and Puppies class where up to 50 participants will have a “puppy play date” with visitors from Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters for $20 per ticket. Ticket proceeds will go straight to Furkids, benefitting the organization that operates the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast.

Just one week later on April 4, Halcyon also plans to host a variety of yoga classes, including family-friendly sessions and goat yoga. Instagram-famous pup Sparkles the Diva and Halcyon’s Unexpected Pooch are also invited to a puppy egg hunt where guests will have the chance to meet and adopt Georgia House Rabbit Society’s sweetest bunnies in the spirit of Easter.

Halcyon has many others planned, including a Hammer & Heels Women’s 5K, an April spring break staycation party, a Cinco de Mayo fest to start out in May, and many others.

Residents can also expect weekly events such as a local farmer’s market, the Happy Feet Running/Walking club and the Discovery Days Kids Club.

For more information about Halcyon events and series, visit the Halcyon Forsyth events Facebook page.