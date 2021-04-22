Ready to get out and travel? World’s Best Adventures is offering an all-inclusive Charleston trip that helps fund local journalism

After putting its tours on pause during the pandemic, World’s Best Adventures is back and ready to take guests on a new travel experience.

Community members, ages 21 and up, are invited to embark on a three-day, two-night trip from Monday, June 14 to Wednesday, June 16, in historic Charleston, South Carolina.

Jamie Johnson, manager of the travel company, said World’s Best Adventures decided to relaunch its all-inclusive offerings after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided guidelines for those vaccinated against COVID-19.

“People who are fully vaccinated are able to travel together without being masked and feel a lot safer,” she said. “Groups we previously booked are looking forward to getting back to traveling again.”

Those who join one of the company’s trips must show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, and will need to be fully vaccinated for two weeks prior to the date of travel. Johnson noted that all bus drivers and tour guides will meet this requirement as well.

The upcoming Charleston trip includes a tour of Fort Sumter, Magnolia Plantation, as well as a private Gullah tour. Guests will also be able to shop in the historic Charleston City Market. Most of the activities will require walking.