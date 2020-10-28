Recycle household hazardous waste during event Nov. 7

Keep Forsyth County Beautiful, in partnership with the Forsyth County Recycling and Solid Waste Department and the City of Cumming, invites residents to the Household Hazardous Waste Recycling and Disposal event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Cumming Fairgrounds’ Parking Lot 3.

“This event provides a great opportunity for residents to responsibly recycle household hazardous materials,” said Tammy Wright, Forsyth County Environmental program manager. “Things that people use every day, such as cleaning supplies and paint, can be hazardous not only to people but the environment if not disposed of properly.”

Online registration and a printed or electronic confirmation are required. Registration for county residents is open at keepforsythcountybeautiful.org. Availability is on a first come, first served basis until the maximum amount of materials or vehicles are registered for participation.

Accepted items include corrosive, ignitable, toxic and/or reactive HHW such as paints, cleaners, oils, fuels, batteries, fluorescent or HID light bulbs, herbicides, pesticides and more. Items that will not be accepted include medical waste, needles, ammunition, explosives, pharmaceuticals and non-hazardous items.

A full list of accepted materials can be found at keepforsythcountybeautiful.org, emailing KFCB@forsythco.com or calling (770) 205-4573.

There is no charge for dropping off household hazardous waste during the event. A $5 donation is requested to help support Keep Forsyth County Beautiful, a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Parking Lot 3 is at 235 Castleberry Road at the Cumming Fairgrounds.