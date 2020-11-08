Replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will debut at Veterans Day ceremony

The city of Cumming’s annual Veterans Day ceremony will go on as planned this year and will include a new way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
This year’s ceremony is being organized by American Legion Post 307 in Cumming at the city of Cumming’s Veterans War Memorial at 301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., located beside the Cumming Police Department.
The Legion post, along with members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1030 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9143, will debut a 50% detailed replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The replica of the tomb will open at 10 a.m., an hour before the ceremony, “for anyone’s personal review.”
The ceremony will also include an honor guard, a wreath presentation for those who gave their lives and a flag dedication for local veterans, which is typically done at the city’s Memorial Day ceremony each year, though this year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.
The event is free and open to the community, and attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing as much as possible.