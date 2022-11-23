Residents gather to spread holiday cheer at City Center’s first-ever winter event

With holiday season just around the corner, the Cumming City Center celebrated with cold temperatures but warm hearts at its first-ever Winter Market and Christmas Tree Lighting event.

Forsyth County residents came together on Saturday, Nov. 19 to peruse handmade crafts, clothing and food from local vendors, meet Santa and pick up some yummy hot cocoa.

The market was held until 5 p.m., and as excited friends and families waited for the sun to set, they were able to rock out to some live music playing at the amphitheater.

As soon as it got dark, the large Christmas tree sitting in the middle of the City Center was lit up with bright lights, shining and glowing all the way to Canton Highway. Then friends and family gathered around the tree to sing songs, take selfies and make lasting holiday memories.

Check out pictures from the event below.