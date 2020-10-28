School leaders unveil memorial bench at Cumming Elementary for children who died in a fire last year

Parents and administrators unveiled a memorial bench at Cumming Elementary School on Monday, Oct. 26, for two students who died in a house fire last year.

Shaun Noe Jr. and Morgan Noe were 12 and 9 years old, respectively, when they died on Oct. 5 last year. At the time, Shaun was a student at Otwell and Morgan went to Cumming Elementary.

Students, parents, Otwell and Cumming Elementary school administrators, friends and family gathered at the site of the school’s future playground on Monday to remember Shaun and Morgan and share how the two bright, young kids made an impact at their schools and in the community.

Members of the Otwell Middle School’s Parent Teacher Association helped put the event together and bring over the new bench, which features a sign with photos of Shaun and Morgan and will serve as a remembrance of the two kids.

Cumming Elementary Principal Jordan Livermore (left) speaks to an audience of parents, students, friends and family about Shaun Jr. and Morgan Noe as their parents, Robyn and Shaun Sr., watch on. - photo by Sabrina Kerns Principals from both schools spoke at the event before revealing the bench along with PTO members and Shaun and Morgan’s parents, Robyn and Shaun Noe Sr.

Otwell Principal Steve Miller said that although Shaun was not at Otwell for very long, the students “held a very special place in our hearts,” at the school.

Cumming Elementary Principal Jordan Livermore said he spoke with Shaun and Morgan’s teachers to share some of their stories and memories with the kids during the ceremony.

“It was evident that Shaun and Morgan were both caring, compassionate, driven and highly motivated,” Livermore said. “Morgan always found a way to make others feel special and included. She saw the good in everyone. Shaun was best known for the love he showed his sister; however, he was also known for his personality. Luckily, his charm kept him out of trouble.

“Big Shaun and Robyn, thank you so much for sharing Shaun and Morgan with us,” Livermore continued. “They will continue to inspire all of us.”

The new bench will remain at Cumming Elementary school at what will be the school’s new playground so that students, parents and staff members from either campus can visit it and take a moment to remember Shaun and Morgan.

The community was shocked by the sudden loss last year when the Noe family’s home caught fire overnight. Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire at 2:41 a.m., but could not enter the home due to the severity of the flames.

Robyn had been able to escape the house, but deputies later found the two children deceased in an The plaque on the bench features pictures of Shaun and Morgan Noe and serve as a reminder of the light and positivity they brought to the community. - photo by Sabrina Kerns upstairs bedroom. Otwell Middle PTO President Susie Owen said that Robyn tried everything she could to try to save her kids from the fire that day.

Later, investigators found that the home did not have any working smoke alarms.

In light of the ceremony and fire safety awareness month in October, Robyn said that she hopes others in the community will keep fire safety in mind, being sure to regularly check smoke alarms in their homes and make sure they and their families have an escape plan in case of an emergency.