Softball tournament, free kids' fishing, international celebrations among local events; Sept. 16-25

Here are a few events coming up in the next week in and around Forsyth County.
From celebrating Mexico's independence from Spain to getting your hands dirty volunteering at Lake Lanier, we've got a little something for everyone.
Mexico's Independence Day celebration
Stop by 7 Tequilas to celebrate the day that Father Hidalgo called for Mexico's independence from Spain. Fresh Margaritas, live music and prizes will be available for guests, and 7 Tequilas encourages all participants to wear their best "Mexican attire." Best dressed will win tequila.
When: Thursday, Sept. 16
Where: 7 Tequilas Cantina, 5063 Post Road, Cumming
Back the Blue softball tournament
Cheer on your favorite team of local officials as they battle it out over some softball for the Black and Blue traveling trophy. Teams represented will be groups such as Cumming Police Department, Forsyth County Schools and more. This event is a free fundraiser for B.A.D.G.E. of Forsyth, a benevolence fund that supports Cumming and Forsyth County first responders during times of personal tragedy.
When: Opening ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18
Where: Central Park, 2300 Keith Bridge Road, Cumming
Businesses or individuals interested in supporting this year's tournament should contact Cumming City Administrator Phil Higgins at 770-781-2010.
Oktoberfest at Halcyon
Halcyon invites Forsyth County and surrounding communities to throw on their dirndls or lederhosen and celebrate the commencement date of Oktoberfest. Guests can enjoy traditional German dishes, a live polka band, crafts, giveaways and more. The fun will then continue from 6-9 p.m. at Cherry Street Brewpub during its second anniversary celebration.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18
Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Kids fish for free
No fishing experience is required for you and your kids to enjoy National Hunting and Fishing Day. Strap on your best water-proof shoes and head over to Buford Dam for your kids to try their hands at fly fishing. Fishing demonstrations and volunteers will be available to assist with baiting hooks and removing fish. Buford Dam Trout Hatchery will be stocking over 2,500 rainbow trout on the morning of the event.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
Where: The Lower Pool Park below Buford Dam, Lower Pool Road, Cumming
This event is available for kids 17 and under, and every child must be accompanied by an adult.
Lake Lanier Shore Sweep
Lake Lanier Association’s Shore Sweep will be taking place at 13 locations on the lake for the benefit of Lake Lanier and all that enjoy it. Volunteers can walk the shorelines or travel the lake by boat, collecting trash in all shapes and sizes and getting their hands dirty. This is a drop-in event where volunteers can pick up trash on the way to the site for drop-off or pick up supplies before heading out to clean. Some trash items that can be nabbed are plastic water bottles, dock floatation blocks, coolers, abandoned floats and dysfunctional lawn chairs.
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
Where: Lake Lanier. To find a site near you, click here.
Pre-registration is required to ensure a quick check-in process and help distribute T-shirts and supplies throughout the sites. To register, click here.