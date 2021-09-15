Softball tournament, free kids' fishing, international celebrations among local events; Sept. 16-25

Cheer on your favorite team of local officials as they battle it out over some softball for the Black and Blue traveling trophy. Teams represented will be groups such as Cumming Police Department, Forsyth County Schools and more. This event is a free fundraiser for B.A.D.G.E. of Forsyth, a benevolence fund that supports Cumming and Forsyth County first responders during times of personal tragedy.

When: Opening ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

Where: Central Park, 2300 Keith Bridge Road, Cumming

Businesses or individuals interested in supporting this year's tournament should contact Cumming City Administrator Phil Higgins at 770-781-2010.