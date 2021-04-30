Trash to Treasure sale set for May 1, open to all educators of Forsyth County

Teacher Reuse Exchange will be hosting its Trash to Treasure Sale this Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at Brannon Office Park, 763 Peachtree Parkway. The event was originally scheduled for April but had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Items such as books, binders, paint, math manipulatives, art and teaching resources will be available for members of the public to peruse. Admission to the event is free.

According to officials with Teacher Reuse Exchange, the organization's goal is to "enable educators in Forsyth County to have access to free materials for classroom use while promoting an ethic of conservation." Teacher Reuse Exchange provides free materials and classroom supplies to teachers in Forsyth County that have all been donated by other teachers, businesses and individual residents.

To learn more about the Teacher Reuse Exchange and the Trash to Treasure event, click here.



