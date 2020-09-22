VFW Turkey Shoot to start this weekend

A local veteran’s group is asking the community to show off their shotgun marksmanship and support a good cause.

Starting on Saturday, Sept. 26, and continuing each Saturday through Dec. 12, members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9143 will host the annual Turkey Shot competition at the Post’s headquarters at 1045 Dahlonega Highway.

Signups will start at 11 a.m. each Saturday, and the competition will begin at noon.

Winners will receive cash and even a turkey as prizes.

Funds raised from the events will go toward the Post’s programming.

For more information, go to the Post's website or Facebook page.