Wine tasting, Adult Night at the Farm, Ride for Kids among local events; Sept. 11-18

Here are some events happening around Forsyth County to help you relax and recharge this weekend.
Enjoy wine and whiskey tasting or join Ride for Kids Atlanta while supporting a good cause, or listen to some live music at one of these spots.
See our list of events below.
Wine & whiskey tasting
Join the Lovin' Every Day Foundation for an evening of wine and whiskey tasting. At the event, you'll be able to snag some classy cocktails, heavy hors d'oeuvres, participate in a silent auction, taste wine, whiskey, and jam to some live music.
Price: $125 per person, a tax-deductible donation that benefits the Lovin' Every Day Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to deliver access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs), community CPR and AED certification.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11
Where: Reid Barn, 6844 Majors Road, Cumming
To buy tickets for the event, click here.
Ride for Kids Atlanta
Rev up your engines and enjoy a fun ride for charity from the comfort of your own city during the Atlanta Ride for Kids virtual event. The event will benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's medical research and family support programs. To participate, download an app, get on your bike and go! Make sure to tune into the #RideForKids bike drawing and closing ceremony at 7 p.m., Sept. 12. The stream will be available on the @RideforKids Facebook page and on youtube.com/pediatricbraintumorfoundation.
When: Sunday, Sept. 12
Where: Online
To find out how to log your miles or register for the event, click here.
Live Music
Adult Night at the Farm
Swing by Warbington Farms to enjoy some songs by Canon Tyler filled with stories of pride, hope, hard times and tough breaks. Tickets for the event will also include access to the Fun Park, a hayride, petting zoo and mechanical bull riding. Food and drinks are not included. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating in the Fun Park.
Price: Presale $17, at the gate $22
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11
Where: Warbington Farms, 5555 Crow Road, Cumming
To purchase a ticket, click here.
Hot Flash
Stop by Wild Wing Cafe to get down to some cool tunes from the '80s and '90s with Hot Flash, an '80s alternative rock tribute band. Bilge, a division of Hot Flash and a premier '90s alternative rock tribute band, will also be making an appearance as a special guest.
When: 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11
Where: Wild Wing Cafe, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Grateful Dan
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18
Where: 'Cue Barbecue, 1370 Buford Hwy, Cumming