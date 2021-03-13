YMCA opens registration for summer day camp

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta has opened registration for all sessions of summer day camp to the public. Camps are offered at 18 locations and sign-up space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration can be completed online or in-person at a Y location.

The Y offers traditional day camps, which include challenging and fun activities featuring weekly themes, arts and crafts, group games, outdoor exploration and indoor learning experiences. Additionally, the Y provides specialty camps focused on sports, art, gymnastics, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), teen leadership and swim.

“This past year has been challenging for so many people, especially children, who had to adapt to new learning environments due to COVID-19,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “We’re proud to offer day camps that provide a safe, fun environment for children to learn and grow over the summer months.”

The Y is committed to following all COVID-19 health and safety protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia Department of Public Health, and local and state guidelines. Additional safety measures have been created to keep staff and participants safe while attending camp, including frequent deep cleaning of program sites, required pre-check-in screening and temperature checks for participants and staff before entering program sites and capacity limits to allow for appropriate social distancing.

Residents can register for traditional camps on a daily or weekly basis, while specialty camps require weekly sign-ups. For registration, visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org.

Forsyth County YMCA at Camp Eagle Point is at 2210 Turner Road, Cumming, GA 30040. For more information, call 770-888-2788.