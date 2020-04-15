11-year-old singer-songwriter is using her debut single to raise money for those impacted by the coronavirus

A young Forsyth County musician is using her debut as a way to raise money for those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chloe Adona, an 11-year-old student at Johns Creek Elementary School, is using her debut, original single, “In My Dreams,” to raise money for the Atlanta Community Food Bank, which provides resources for local nonprofits such as Meals by Grace and The Place of Forsyth County.

“I knew I needed to do something to help out so I decided to pre-release my song to raise funds for the community we live, play and work in,” Adona wrote on the fundraiser's page.

So far, Adona has raised over $3,000 in donations from those who have downloaded the song, more than triple her initial goal. The minimum donation for the song is $2 but donors can give as much as they want.

In addition to being a singer-songwriter, Adona is also an actor with roles in TV series and shorts.

“In My Dreams" can be downloaded at Playitforward.com/projects/175. More information on the Atlanta Community Food Bank is available at ACFB.org.