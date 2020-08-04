2020 Empty Bowl Lunch going virtual to raise funds for Georgia Mountain Food Bank

Georgia Mountain Food Bank is holding its annual Empty Bowl Lunch online this year at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Those who participate will receive a link to the fundraiser’s program, which will include a live auction, recognition of volunteers and announcement of this year’s Mike Banks Reflections of the Heart recipient. The nonprofit will deliver lunches from Performance Food Service to sponsors, as well as hand-painted bowls.

Kay Blackstock, executive director of Georgia Mountain Food Bank, said in a press release Aug. 3 that last year’s luncheon proved a record-breaking event with over 1,000 guests.

“With that in mind, we believe this year’s Empty Bowl will be another huge success, as our community shows its generosity at this most pressing time of need,” she stated.

Blackstock shared in a statement that Georgia Mountain Food Bank is experiencing five times the number of requests for help than it normally receives. During fiscal year 2020, she said the organization provided more than 2,827,673 meals.

The money raised at the Empty Bowl Lunch will be used to support the food bank, which serves Dawson, Forsyth, Hall, Lumpkin and Union counties.

“We will miss gathering in person, but we can still share this celebration with each other while doing so much for so many people in need,” Blackstock stated.

To confirm a sponsorship, contact rebecca@gamountainfoodbank.org or call 770-534-4111. For more information, visit gamountainfoodbank.org/emptybowl/.

2020 Empty Bowl Lunch

What: Georgia Mountain Food Bank’s annual fundraiser

When: 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22

Where: Online, gamountainfoodbank.org/emptybowl/

To become a sponsor: Message rebecca@gamountainfoodbank.org or call 770-534-4111

See original story from Kelsey Podo, Gainesville Times here.