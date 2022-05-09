Animal Shelter to hold sneak peek event for Summer of Love Adoption Special

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter will host an 80’s-themed adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, in front of the Animal Shelter and the Coal Mountain Dog Park.
The event is a “sneak peek” for the shelter’s annual Summer of Love adoption special, waiving adoption fees, which begins May 28.
Adoption fees will be waived for all pet adoptions at the event, which will feature raffles, a costume contest for pet owners and their pets, a groomer providing 80’s-themed styles for animals, a face painter, bounce house and other vendors. Residents are encouraged to bring their pets and join in the fun.
“This event is more than any regular adoption event,” said Animal Shelter Manager Cindy Iacopella. “We wanted to create an experience that embodies what it’s like to have a pet — fun and for the whole family.”
All adoptions include microchipping, spaying/neutering and age-appropriate vaccinations. For more information, call (678) 965-7185 or visit the Forsyth County Animal Shelter’s webpage here. Residents can also find the shelter on its Facebook page.
The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is at 4065 County Way, Cumming.Coal Mountain Dog Park is at 4055 County Way, Cumming.