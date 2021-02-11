This annual event will have local kids smiling

Cumming Dental Smiles is bringing free dental care to Forsyth County children ages 1-10. Children will receive X-rays, an exam, cleaning, oral hygiene instructions, fluoride application, and a goodie bag that contains home oral hygiene care products.

Give Kids a Smile Day is meant to give underprivileged children whose parents may not have insurance to get kids the dental care they need.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 24, and the group is accepting as many children as they can on that day.

To schedule an appointment, call 770-205-0466. Space is limited.

Cumming Dental Smiles is at 5770 Bethelview Road, Cumming, GA 30040.