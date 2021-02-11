By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This annual event will have local kids smiling
Cumming Dental Care
Dr. Clay Skognes, with Cumming Dental Care, provides free dental serves for Forsyth County students Friday, Feb. 7, during “Give Kids A Smile Day.”

Cumming Dental Smiles is bringing free dental care to Forsyth County children ages 1-10. Children will receive X-rays, an exam, cleaning, oral hygiene instructions, fluoride application, and a goodie bag that contains home oral hygiene care products.

Give Kids a Smile Day is meant to give underprivileged children whose parents may not have insurance to get kids the dental care they need.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 24, and the group is accepting as many children as they can on that day.

To schedule an appointment, call 770-205-0466. Space is limited.

Cumming Dental Smiles is at 5770 Bethelview Road, Cumming, GA 30040.