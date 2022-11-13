Beaver Toyota donates more than $50,000 to breast cancer non-profit

On Thursday, Nov. 10, officials with Beaver Toyota of Cumming presented a check for $52,000 to Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer, an Athens-based nonprofit organization that has donated more than $1.5 million to the fight against breast cancer since forming in 2004. To raise the funds, Beaver donated a portion of every vehicle sold in October to the organization.

“Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer is a wonderful charity with a mission to help fight breast cancer through early detection and assistance to women in need who may not have the resources to get the services they need to fight breast cancer,” Beaver official said in a statement. “We are blessed to have people like them in this world making strides to help fight this terrible disease.”