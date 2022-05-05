Community block party raises funds for Purple Pansies, pancreatic cancer research

Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant held its annual Community Block Party to benefit Purple Pansies and pancreatic cancer research.



Maria Fundora founded the nonprofit Purple Pansies in 2008 following her mother’s death from pancreatic cancer, as she felt called to raise awareness and crucial research dollars for this chronically underfunded but deadly cancer.

The mission of Purple Pansies is to raise funds for research, clinical trials, early detection through TGen, or Translational Genomics Research Institute, and to aide families in our community who have a family member suffering from pancreatic cancer and financially can use our help and provide college scholarships.

“With the support of our community, Purple Pansies will be able to continue to positively change lives affected by pancreatic cancer,” Fundora said. “The funds raised today will help fund the fight against pancreatic cancer.”



