By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Cumming Police Department continues Autism Awareness efforts with Family Funday
David Marsh
Cumming Police Chief David Marsh attempts to dunk Mayor Troy Brumbalow as part of Family Funday at the Fairgrounds on Sunday, May 9. - photo by Tracie Pike

As part of its Autism Awareness campaign, the Cumming Police Department held Family Funday at the Fairgrounds on Sunday, May 9.

Families participated in games, inflatables, face painting, the “dunk-a-cop” dunking booth and dancing. 

Patrons were also treated with free ice cream from Best Ice Cream on Wheels. An anonymous donor paid for the ice cream for the day.

Proceeds from the event will go to Creative Enterprises Forsyth and LEAPS Therapy Clinic.

To learn more about Creative Enterprises Forsyth, visit www.creativeenterprises.org. To learn more about LEAPS Therapy Clinic, visit www.leaps.clinic.

Joey Cochran
Cumming City Council member Joey Cochran braves the dunking booth on Sunday, May 9. - photo by Tracie Pike
Brecht Stables & Dustin's Place
Brecht Stables & Dustin's Place Equine Assisted Therapy, who offers therapeutic horseback riding, equine assisted psychotherapy and learning and experiential summer camps, showed off some of the horses used at the stables. - photo by Tracie Pike
City of Cumming Fire Department
An old City of Cumming Fire Department fire truck was on hand for kids to visit. The truck will soon find its home at the Cumming City Center for everyone to see. - photo by Tracie Pike
Ryan Payne
Ryan Payne, owner of Premier Automotive Diagnostics in Cumming, dunks City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow during Family Day at the Fairgrounds on Sunday, May 9. - photo by Tracie Pike