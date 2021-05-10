Cumming Police Department continues Autism Awareness efforts with Family Funday

As part of its Autism Awareness campaign, the Cumming Police Department held Family Funday at the Fairgrounds on Sunday, May 9.

Families participated in games, inflatables, face painting, the “dunk-a-cop” dunking booth and dancing.

Patrons were also treated with free ice cream from Best Ice Cream on Wheels. An anonymous donor paid for the ice cream for the day.

Proceeds from the event will go to Creative Enterprises Forsyth and LEAPS Therapy Clinic.

To learn more about Creative Enterprises Forsyth, visit www.creativeenterprises.org. To learn more about LEAPS Therapy Clinic, visit www.leaps.clinic.

