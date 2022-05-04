Day of Prayer moves to City Center

The annual Day of Prayer will be held Thursday May 5th at a new location. This year's event will be held at the new Cumming City Center. Organizer Parker McFarland said that anyone who wants to attend should park in the new City Center parking lot off 11 th Street. The address to enter in your navigation system is 130 11th St. Cumming Ga 30040. Drive into the new parking lot at this location, and there will be a shuttle available to ride into the city center. Because much of the City Center is still under construction, McFarland suggests that people bring something to sit on, such as a beach towelo sit or a folding chair.



The event, which starts at 12 noon, provides local leaders and members of the public an opportunity to gather and pray for our community.