Forsyth Central makes sure students will be warm this winter with annual thrifting extravaganza

Forsyth Central High School held its second annual two-day thrifting extravaganza this week in the school’s media center to give students and their families a chance to pick up a free coat ahead of the holidays.

“It’s wonderful to see the kids so excited for it,” said Karen Cole, event organizer and director of the school’s Wellness Center.

Just like last year, the Wellness Center and DECA students partnered to plan the event, setting up a room in the media center as a temporary thrift store with racks filled with coats and sweaters cozy enough to get students through the winter.

Cole said the thrift store setup allows students to feel comfortable shopping with their friends in the same way they would at a regular store. But in this case, they could take two adult and child-size coats — some for them and their families — completely for free.

For many students who need a coat simply to get through the winter, Cole said it can be a huge relief.