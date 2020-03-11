This Forsyth County teen brought the pinewood derby to CHOA patients

When Tristan Sarrica was a Cub Scout, he visited a friend in the hospital. His friend was scheduled to leave the hospital, but he saw kids in other rooms; they wouldn’t be leaving so soon, his parents told him. Sarrica wondered how they spent their days.

That experienced stuck with him as he considered options for his Eagle Scout project, and it led him to host a pinewood derby race event for patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston Hospital on Saturday, March 7.

Sarrica, an eighth-grader at Lakeside Middle School, and some fellow Scouts from Troop 1109 set up the track in a conference room at the hospital and brought a collection of white pinewood derby cars for CHOA patients to decorate.

They raced for three hours. Medals were presented to the participants.