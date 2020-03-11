By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This Forsyth County teen brought the pinewood derby to CHOA patients
20200311_PinewoodDerby_6_web.jpg
Cars cross the finish line during a pinewood derby race Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston Hospital. - photo by Micayla Wise
From staff reports
Updated: March 11, 2020, 7 a.m.

When Tristan Sarrica was a Cub Scout, he visited a friend in the hospital. His friend was scheduled to leave the hospital, but he saw kids in other rooms; they wouldn’t be leaving so soon, his parents told him. Sarrica wondered how they spent their days.

That experienced stuck with him as he considered options for his Eagle Scout project, and it led him to host a pinewood derby race event for patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston Hospital on Saturday, March 7.

Sarrica, an eighth-grader at Lakeside Middle School, and some fellow Scouts from Troop 1109 set up the track in a conference room at the hospital and brought a collection of white pinewood derby cars for CHOA patients to decorate.

They raced for three hours. Medals were presented to the participants.

20200311_PinewoodDerby_10_web.jpg
Members of Troop 1109 set up a pinewood derby track Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston Hospital. - photo by Micayla Wise
20200311_PinewoodDerby_9_web.jpg
Tristan Sarrica, an eighth-grader at Lakeside Middle School, hosted a pinewood derby race for patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston Hospital on Saturday, March 7, 2020. - photo by Micayla Wise
20200311_PinewoodDerby_7_web.jpg
Patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston Hospital decorate pinewood derby cars Saturday, March 7, 2020, as part of Tristan Sarrica’s Eagle Scout project. - photo by Micayla Wise
20200311_PinewoodDerby_4_web.jpg
Patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston Hospital decorate pinewood derby cars Saturday, March 7, 2020, as part of Tristan Sarrica’s Eagle Scout project. - photo by Micayla Wise
20200311_PinewoodDerby_1_web.jpg
Patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston Hospital decorate pinewood derby cars Saturday, March 7, 2020, as part of Tristan Sarrica’s Eagle Scout project. - photo by Micayla Wise
20200311_PinewoodDerby_8_web.jpg
Tristan Sarrica, an eighth-grader at Lakeside Middle School, hosted a pinewood derby race for patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston Hospital on Saturday, March 7, 2020. - photo by Micayla Wise