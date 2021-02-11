Georgia United Credit Union Foundation’s virtual food drive serves local area

Georgia United Credit Union Foundation is helping to end hunger through the annual Can Hunger program. This year’s program will be virtual, allowing donors to participate safely from the comfort of their home.

Throughout the month of February, donations can be made to the Can Hunger fund online at gucufoundation.org or at the Georgia United Credit Union branch drive-up at 312 Canton Hwy., in Cumming.

Donors will be able to direct the gift contribution to The Place at Forsyth from the online form and all donations made at the branch will automatically be directed to this charity. All donations will provide meals to children, families and seniors facing hunger.

“One in seven Georgia residents rely on food pantries to help feed their family - and the need for assistance has risen due to the ongoing challenges of [COVID-19],” said Liz Riffert, community development officer at Georgia United Credit Union.

“The Can Hunger program helps restock the shelves of food pantries during a time when donations are typically low after the holidays. This year’s virtual event gives our members and community partners a safe way to help our neighbors in need without having to leave their home.”

A $10 donation can provide up to 40 meals for those experiencing food insecurity. Additionally, food banks and pantries can provide non-perishable foods, such as protein, fresh fruit and allergen-free foods.

This marks the ninth year of the foundation’s Can Hunger program. Since the program began, over 386,598 cans — or over 115 tons — of food has been provided to local food banks, thanks to the kindness and generosity of their donors.

To fight hunger in your community, visit gucufoundation.org now through Feb. 28.